Telangana excise dept seizes 51.9 kg ganja, two arrested

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise officials in Khammam seized 51.9 kg ganja worth Rs 26 lakh on Wednesday, November 5 and arrested two persons. The accused were transporting ganja from Odisha to Kerala.

The accused were identified as Zacharia Paryal and Nasira Purdiya Vettal, both natives of Kerala. They were apprehended at the Koonavaram cross road in Bhadrachalam. A car and a bike used for transporting ganja was seized.

One other accused, who is a native of Suryapet, Telangana, is absconding. Zacharia and Nasira, along with the seized ganja and two vehicles, were handed over to the Khammam excise circle inspector.

In a statement Khammam assistant commissioner Ganesh said that the ganja was seized as part of a special drive undertaken by the excise department.