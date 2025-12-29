Telangana excise directs New Year party organisers to get prior liquor permit

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Telangana Prohibition and Excise Commissioner C Harikiran, on Monday, December 29, urged the party organisers to secure liquor permits beforehand and warned strict action against violators.

In a statement, the officer said that the excise department has launched a crackdown on illegal liquor and drug parties across Telangana.

Special enforcement drive

To keep a check on illegal liquor sales and drug abuse during the festive season, the Excise Department will conduct special checks and raids from December 27, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

Prohibition and Enforcement teams, District Task Forces (DTFs), and excise station staff will carry out both joint and independent operations statewide.

As part of the special drive, the excise department will focus on routes through which Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), along with drugs and ganja, could be brought into the state. Officials have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock vigilance at party venues, vulnerable locations, and transit points.

Surveillance on smuggling routes

The Commissioner has ordered special surveillance on all known routes used for smuggling NDPL liquor into Telangana. These include railway routes from Haryana and Delhi via Asifabad, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Kazipet, and Bhongir, and trains from Goa passing through Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, and Vikarabad.

Officials have also detected NDPL movement through air travel, prompting intensified checks at airports.

Excise officials deployed across Telangana

The enforcement operation involves four State-level STF teams, district enforcement units, 34 DTF teams, and personnel from 151 excise stations. Coordinated raids are being carried out in both urban and rural areas.