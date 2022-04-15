Telangana excluded from new list of IT parks across country

Hyderabad: Telangana has been planning to expand IT sectors to tier-2 and tier-3 cities to encourage companies to initiate facilities where skilled talent and adequate infrastructure are available.

The Union Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha stated that the state has not made it to the list of states for setting up 22 new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

Dileep Konatham, Director of Digital Media, posted the list of the 22 new STPI on social media. He claimed that the Centre has shown a lack of discerning towards Telangana by not allowing a single STP for the State that stood as a care-of address for IT-based services in the country.

There have been almost 62 STPI’s that have already been started across the country, of which, two are in Telangana, one in Hyderabad, and another one in Warangal. The IT firms in Telangana have already begun their operations in Khammam, Warangal, and Karimnagar districts. Necessary infrastructural development in Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, and Nalgonda is in process.

“STPIs are being established in states where there has been no development in the IT sector. Telangana has not only emerged as a primary hub for big IT service providers but is also rapidly developing IT infrastructure in rural areas to create employment opportunities there as well,” Dileep was quoted by the Indian Express.