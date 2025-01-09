Telangana extends deadline for SSC exam fees payment

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced that this will be the final extension, urging students to take advantage of this opportunity.

Updated: 9th January 2025 10:19 am IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has extended the deadline for the payment of fees for the 10th-grade public examinations scheduled for this year.

Students, both regular and private, are required to pay their fees by the 22nd of this month, which includes a penalty fee of Rs 1000.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced that this will be the final extension, urging students to take advantage of this opportunity.

In addition, schools must submit a list of students who have paid their fees to the District Educational Officer (DEO) offices by the 24th.

The DEOs are instructed to send these lists to their respective offices by the 25th.

