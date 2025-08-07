Telangana eyes growth in MICE, film tourism sectors

Hyderabad: In an effort to boost Telangana tourism, Special Chief Secretary, Tourism, Jayesh Ranjan, on Thursday, August 7, attended two high-level stakeholder meetings aimed at enhancing MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and Film tourism sectors.

Over 40 key stakeholders from the travel, hospitality, event management, and aviation sectors attended the meeting at Hotel Taj Krishna in Hyderabad to build a strategic road map for making Telangana a top MICE destination.

A final action plan will be unveiled by the end of this month or on World Tourism Day, which falls on September 27.

The other meeting held at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) in Gachibowli was attended by 20 delegates from Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce, Film Studios, Cinematographers Association and government departments like Forest, Endowments and Heritage Telangana, etc.

At the meeting, a digital portal called ‘Film in Telangana’ was proposed as a one-stop platform for film shooting permissions, clearances, and logistics. The portal aims to eliminate red tape and help in attracting national and international productions.