Telangana: Fake certificates racket busted; one arrested

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police arrested a man for allegedly purchasing fake certificates to travel to the United States for studies.

Janga Dayakar Reddy, 25, a resident of Nacharam dropped out of the B. Tech course from an engineering college located at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district. He studied between 2014-2018 and failed to clear a few subjects of the course.

Through his friends, Dayakar learned of Munnu Swamy who is an agent who helps people travel to the United States for higher studies by providing fake educational certificates, bank documents and recommendation letters.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, at a press conference said Munna Swamy booked a VISA slot in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi consulates. In all three attempts, Dayakar Reddy failed.

“Munnu Swamy took Rs. 1.3 lakh from Janga Dayakar for supplying the set of fake documents,” said the Rachakonda CP.

During the enquiry, it was found that there was a case against Munnu Swamy in Osmania University police station for arranging fake certificates. While the case was being investigated, Janga Dayakar dealings surfaced and he was arrested.