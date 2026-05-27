Telangana family of four found dead, debt harassment angle suspected

Hyderabad: Four members of a family were found dead in a mango orchard near Salkalapur in Qilla Ghanpur mandal of Wanaparthy district, Telangana.

The deceased were identified as Yellamma, aged 36 years, her teenage son, aged 17 years, and daughter, aged 15 years.

The family belonged to Dokuru village in Devarakadra mandal and was living in the orchard after taking it on lease.

It is suspected the deaths are linked to financial harassment over loans. The husband, identified as Narasimhulu allegedly died by suicide after reportedly killing his wife and children.

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In a selfie video reportedly recorded by Narasimhulu before his death, he allegedly spoke about severe pressure from lenders and financial problems related to home loans.

He reportedly stated that he was unable to bear the harassment from financiers. He also alleged that his house was seized and valuables, including gold and silver ornaments, were taken away.

In the video, he reportedly appealed to society to understand the struggles of people trapped in debt and said the injustice faced by him should not happen to others.

After receiving information about the incident, police officials led by DSP Giri Babu reached the spot. The bodies were shifted to the hospital and a case has been registered for investigation.