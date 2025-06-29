Telangana: Family of four jumps from court building, mother dies

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman died while her husband and daughters were injured in an attempted suicide in Telangana’s Medak district on Saturday, June 28.

The couple reportedly jumped from the roof of the district court after throwing their children. While Ramya died on the spot from severe bleeding injuries, her 30-year-old husband, Naveen Goud, and daughters, Ruthvika, 5, and Sasvika, 2, suffered serious injuries.

According to the police, Ramya married Naveen in 2019. But their relationship strained after the birth of their second daughter.

Also Read Hyderabad man dies by suicide over family dispute

In 2024, Ramya went to her parents’ house in Rukmapur, Medak, after a fight. Naveen tried to reconcile, but her family refused to send her back. In a fit of rage, Naveen attacked the house with firecrackers.

Following the incident, Ramya’s parents filed a complaint against Naveen, after which the latter was jailed.

On Saturday, the couple had come to the court for the hearing of the same case. An argument ensued between them, and they decided to die by suicide. Naveen and his daughters were rushed to Gandhi and Niloufer hospitals in Hyderabad, respectively. They are said to be in critical condition.

The Medak police registered a case, and an investigation is underway. Ramya was a resident of Doulthabad in Siddipet district. Naveen works as an auto driver.