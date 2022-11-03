Telangana: Family of four killed after bus hits car in Andole

Sangareddy: A family of four people, including a one-year-old baby, died in a road accident on NH-161 at Kamsanpalle in Andole Mandal on Monday morning.

The incident occurred after a bus hit their car while they were on their way on the highway. The family hailed from Qutbullapur in Hyderabad.

As morning fog impaired visibility, the bus driver is said to have not seen the Maruti 800 car and rammed it, killing all four on the spot.

The victims were identified as Dileep, 35, his wife Vinoda, 28, and daughters Suputrika, 5, and Khansi, 1. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital Sangareddy. With road works underway, traffic along the route was diverted to one side of the road.