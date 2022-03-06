Telangana farmer asks for 43L compensation after suffering loss

Hyderabad: The NGT set up a committee after a paddy farmer from Mahabubnagar district has made a request for compensation of Rs 43 lakh over the pollution of his agricultural fields.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) set up a committee for conducting field research and submitting a detailed report by March 8, 2022.

Dara Nagaraju, a farmer from Gundlapochampally hamlet in Rajapur Mandal, stated in his application that the discharge of untreated effluents had harmed 2.28 acres of his and neighbouring farms. As per a report from the Deccan Chronicle, he said that when the yarn processing plant commenced operations in 1996, the output had decreased.

Nagaraju claims that even though the industry closed last year, it had affected the soil so much that even now they were not able to carry out any agricultural activities.

Though the unit compensates him, the farmer argues it is insufficient. In his claims, he requested Rs 25 lakh in compensation for damage to 2.28 acres at Rs 10 lakh per acre, as well as Rs 15.6 lakh in agricultural losses over the previous 26 years.

According to the farmer, the yarn processing facility has only paid him Rs 71,250 as compensation and has failed to pay him the remaining compensation sum of Rs 14.89 lakh. Nagaraju has also requested Rs 2 lakh for damage to an ancient well on his property, as well as Rs 1.85 lakh for the loss of a borewell.

On Friday, a three-member committee formed by the NGT inspected his crops. If there was a breach, the Tribunal has instructed the committee to produce a factual report as well as an action taken report.

The respondents include Union ministry of environment, TSPCB, district magistrate and collector, general manager of district industries centre and GTN Engineers Ltd., the yarn processing unit.