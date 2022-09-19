Telangana: Farmer dies after man asks for lift, injects him with poison

Hyderabad: A farmer died on Monday after a man who requested a lift injected him with poison in Mudigonda Mandal in Telangana.

According to media reports, the deceased was identified as Shaikh Jamal Saheb from Bopparam village in Chintakani Mandal. He was on his way to meet his daughter who lives in Gandrai village in Andhra Pradesh (AP).

When Jamal reached Vallabhi village, Mudigonda Mandal, a man stopped him and asked for a lift and injected a substance into one of his thighs, following which Jamal jumped off his vehicle and ran away.

A frightened Jamal then called his family and informed them about the incident. While Jamal narrated the incident he fell unconscious, as the poison spread in his body.

The locals who spotted him falling unconscious hurried him to the Vallabhi Primary Health Centre where the medical staff declared him dead.

After hearing about the event, Mudigonda police went to the scene and started an investigation. The syringe that the alleged murderer used to inject the victim with poison was discovered there.