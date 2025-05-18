Telangana: Farmer dragged into lake by crocodile, missing

Hyderabad: A farmer from Kusumurthi village in Narayanpet district was attacked and dragged into the River Bheema by a crocodile on Saturday afternoon, May 17, leaving the local community in shock and his family anxiously waiting on the riverbank.

G Tippanna and his colleague, Shivappa Gouda, were working to arrange a water supply for their paddy fields when the incident occurred.

After noticing that water was not being pumped into the fields, Tippanna entered the river to clear debris from a blocked foot valve.

As he attempted to remove the obstruction, a crocodile lurking in the water attacked him and pulled him into deeper waters, according to eyewitness Shivappa Gouda.

Villagers who witnessed the attack immediately called on local fishermen to attempt a rescue. Despite their efforts, they were unable to save Tippanna, as the location was too deep and dangerous.

Tippanna’s family members remained on the shore, waiting for news as the search continued.

Further details awaited.