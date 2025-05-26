Telangana farmer gored to death by wild boar in Adilabad

Lakshman's wife who was with him during the incident, raised alarm. However, by the time villagers arrived at the spot, the farmer had died.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th May 2025 1:13 pm IST
A Representational image of a dead body
Representational image

Hyderabad: A tribal farmer was gored to death by a wild boar in Telangana’s Adilabad district on Sunday, May 25.

The incident occurred in the forest area Rajulumadugu village in Utnoor mandal. The farmer was identified as Kodapa Lakshman. He was grievously injured in the attack while attending a nature’s call.

Lakshman’s wife who was with him during the incident, raised alarm. However, by the time villagers arrived at the spot, the farmer had died. The body was then shifted to a government hospital in Utnoor mandal headquarters.

MS Creative School

According to reports, the couple was returning from  weekly local market at the time of the incident.

Forest officials have gathered information about the incident. They said compensation will soon be extended to Lakshman’s family.  

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th May 2025 1:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button