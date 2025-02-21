Telangana official calls police on farmer demanding fair compensation for land

Hyderabad: A mandal revenue officer from Karimnagar called the police on a farmer who demanded fair compensation, on par with others, to alienate his land for a national highway in Karimnagar.

Vengala Srinivas, resident of Thadikal village in Shankarapatnam mandal of Karimnagar district approved the MRO’s office on Friday, February 21, in connection with the land acquired from him for the construction of NH 563.

23 guntas of land were being acquired in survey number 166, for which he was paid Rs 36,000 per gunta. However, others who lost their lands to facilitate the highway construction were paid Rs 56,000 per gunta.

Falling at the feet of Shankarapatnam MRO, Bhaskar, the farmer begged for full compensation on par with others. The MRO summoned the police, who reached the spot and forcibly took Srinivas to the police station.