Doctor attacked with iron rod in Telangana, suffers severe injuries

The victim has been identified as Dr Gade Sumanth Reddy, a private clinic doctor from Kazipet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 21st February 2025 7:03 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A doctor was brutally attacked by unidentified assailants on Bhattupalli Main Road in Warangal on Thursday night, February 20.

According to reports, the victim was driving towards Ursu around 9 pm when two unidentified men on a two-wheeler intercepted his car near Ammavari Peta Crossroad. One of them struck him on the head with an iron rod, leaving him with severe head injuries

Upon noticing the incident, locals immediately alerted the police who rushed to the scene and found the doctor lying in a pool of blood.

The victim was initially taken to MGM Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital for better treatment.

Police are currently working to identify the assailants and determine the motive behind the attack.

Further investigation is ongoing.

