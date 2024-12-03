Telangana farmer’s 46-year battle for land title ends through Prajavani

Hyderabad: It was a happy ending for a farmer from Nakrekal mandal in Nalgonda district on Tuesday, December 3, when his long struggle to get a pattadar passbook for his one-acre land finally fructified at the Prajavani programme held at Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan.

Kommanaboina Picchaiah, a resident of Errasanigudem village has been going from pillar to post since 1978 to get a title deed for his one-acre land in survey number 215/3 in the village.

He put his faith in the Prajavani programme and tried one last time to claim ownership of his property by getting a pattadar passbook by filing a petition in July 2024.

He received the pattadar passbook from the hands of the state’s nodal officer for Prajavani Divya Devarajan and vice-chairman of the state planning board Dr G Chinna Reddy during the programme.

He expressed his gratitude towards the state government for conducting the Prajavani programme at Praja Bhavan, which has helped him after 46 years of struggle to claim the ownership of his land.

A total of 430 applications were received in the Prajavani program held at Praja Bhavan on Tuesday.

Officials said that 126 applications were received by the minority welfare department, 114 by the panchayat raj and rural development department, 54 by the energy department, 46 by the revenue department, 20 by the home department, and 70 by other departments.