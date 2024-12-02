Telangana: CM’s Cup 2024 to be held from Dec 7 to Jan 2

Hyderabad: The state government will hold the prestigious “CM’s Cup 2024” between December 7 and January 2, in 36 sports events from village to state level.

The competitions will be held in sub-junior, junior and senior categories.

Also Read Telangana govt reconstitutes state wildlife board, appoints key members

The competitions will first begin in villages on December 7 and 8, and then in mandals/ municipalities from December 10 to 12. From December 16 to 21 competitions will be held in the district headquarters, after which the final competitions will be held at the state level from December 27 to January 2.

To encourage sports in all the regions, the state government has decided to conduct state-level competitions in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Khammam, Medak and Mahabubnagar districts.

The state government has also decided to encourage para-athletes by including para-athletic competitions in this year’s CM’s Cup.

Interested participants have been requested to register for the sport of their choice at www.cmcup2024.telangana.gov.in before December 7.