Telangana govt reconstitutes state wildlife board, appoints key members

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, on Monday, December 2, issued orders to reconstitute the state board for wildlife and appointed chief minister A Revanth Reddy as its chairperson while state forest minister Surekha Reddy, its vice chairperson.

The board will advise the state government on the selection and management of areas to be declared as protected areas, and the formulation of the policy for protection and conservation of the wildlife and specified plants.

The board will suggest measures to harmonise the needs of the tribal community and other forest dwellers with the protection and conservation of wildlife.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, Achampet MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna, Mahabubabad MLA Murali Naik Bukya, Pinapaka MLA Payam Venkateshwarlu and Wyra MLA Ramdas Maloth have been appointed as members of the board, along with 23 more, and a member secretary.

The members of the board also include representatives of NGOs like World Wildlife Fund’s state director Farida Tampal, HYTICOS founder secretary Imran Siddiqui and Friends of Snakes Society general secretary Avinash.

Retired IFS officers, scientists, higher officials in the forest, tourism, fisheries and police department, veterinary doctors, an officer from the armed forces, and other institutions were made members of the board, which will have a term of three years.