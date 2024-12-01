Telangana: Tiger attacks sheep in Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad dist

Hyderabad: The elusive tiger in Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad district of Telangana on Sunday reportedly attacked a herd of sheep at Ippal Navegaon village in Asifabad mandal. This is the third consecutive day that a tiger attack is being reported in the district over the last three days.

Villagers said that a tiger attacked a sheep herd grazing in the forests near the village. They stated that the tiger however left the place on hearing shouts of shepherds and slipped into nearby forests. They requested Forest department officials to take steps to track the movement of the tiger and to prevent human loss.

Meanwhile, tension continued in Sirpur-Kagaznagar mandal of Kumara Bheem-Asifabad district of Telangana following a series of tiger attacks on humans.

A young woman was killed in the attack while another farmer suffered injuries in the attack that took place on two different instances when the victims were working in farms.

The tiger strayed into Telangana from adjoining Maharashtra a fortnight ago, and since has created panic in the Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad district. The wild cat initially attacked cattle at three places. Three days ago it attacked and killed a woman who was plucking cotton in a field. On Friday it attacked a farmer who was in his farm leaving him injured.