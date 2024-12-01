Telangana: Fear grips Sirpur Kagaznagar mandal after two tiger attacks

Hyderabad: Tension continues in Sirpur Kagaznagar mandal in K M Asifabad district of Telangana following a series of tiger attacks on humans.

A young woman was killed in the attack while another farmer suffered injuries in the attack that took place on two different instances when the victims were working in farms.

The tiger strayed into Telangana from adjoining Maharashtra a fortnight ago, and since has created panic in the K M Asifabad district. The wild cat initially attacked cattle at three places. Then three days ago it attacked and killed a woman who was plucking cotton in a field. On Friday it attacked a farmer who was in his farm leaving him injured.

The forest department formed 10 teams to track the tiger roaming in the fringes of villages in Sirpur Kagaznagar.

Section 163 of the BNS has been imposed in Kagaznagar, Sirpur T mandals. The administration appealed to the villagers to pass any information about sightings of the tiger immediately.