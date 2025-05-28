Telangana farmers demand immediate procurement of soaked paddy

Hyderabad: Paddy farmers of Nirmal district in Telangana staged a protest on Wednesday, May 28, demanding immediate procurement of their harvest that reportedly got soaked due to the untimely arrival of monsoons this year.

Farmers staged a protest in front of the IKP purchasing center in Ponakal village. They expressed concerns over the procurement delay and facing losses.

“There is a delay in weighing our harvest as well as a shortage of porters and lorries. Due to the rains, our crop got completely soaked and now we are suffering. We demand that the government immediately help us,” said a protesting farmer.

Upon knowing about the protest, authorities rushed to the site and assured the farmers that their demands would be considered.

Paddy farmers have been making the same demands ever since early monsoons hit Telangana. On April 24, a similar protest was witnessed in the Rajanna-Sircilla district, where a demonstration was held in Veernapalli village in front of the district collectorate office, urging the state government to purchase their paddy.

“The IKP centers have not been procuring paddy for a month. We have approached the tehsildar and the collector and raised a complaint with them. However, no action has been taken,” a farmer from Sircilla told the media.