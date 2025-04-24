Telangana farmers protest over paddy procurement in Sircilla

Hyderabad: A group of farmers in Rajanna-Sircilla district protested on Thursday, April 24 demanding the Telangana government to procure paddy.

Farmers from Veernapalli village held a protest at the Collectorate demanding steps be taken to purchase their paddy. The protest caused a traffic jam at the Vemulawada Siricilla main road. Farmers expressed their concern that no steps have been taken so far to purchase the paddy they had grown in the village.

The protesters said that paddy was procured from farmers in Nizamabad and the money has been deposited into their accounts. Bharatiya Janata Party Sircilla president Reddaboyina Gopi reached the farmers’ protest and expressed solidarity.

Several farmers in Telangana have been protesting over paddy procurement for quite some time. On April 22 farmers in Sircilla protested over paddy procurement issues. “The IKP centers have not been procuring paddy for a month. We have approached the tehsildar and collector and raised a complaint with them. However no action has been taken,” a farmer from Sircilla told the media.

The protestors raised concern regarding poor transport system, which is also reportedly causing problems for paddy procurement. They said that each farmer currently has 200 bags of paddy with them.

Farmers in Telangana to get Rs 500 bonus for fine rice

Last year Telangana civil supplies minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced the government will provide a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for fine paddy in addition to the minimum support price by the Union government.

The minister also said that farmers achieved a record paddy production of 150 lakh metric tons and that the state government has implemented extensive procurement measures to support the state’s paddy cultivators.