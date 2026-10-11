Telangana farmers plead with police to release water in Jangaon

Hyderabad: A group of farmers in Telangana’s Jangaon district held a protest over the lack of water for irrigation on Sunday, October 11.

The protest was held on the Janegam–Husnabad main road. In a video shared online, they were seen pleading with police personnel, urging them to release the water. Some farmers begged the police officials by clinging to their feet.

They raised slogans like “Crops are drying up, please release water” and “We want justice”.

A group of farmers in Telangana's Jangaon district held a protest over the lack of water for irrigation on Sunday, October 11.



The protest was held on the Janegam–Husnabad main road. In a video shared online, they were seen pleading with police personnel, urging them to release… pic.twitter.com/Vl5srJtqDa — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 11, 2026

The video also shows a policeman trying to calm the protestors down.

Similar protest

In a similar incident, a group of farmers entered the Jurala Canal in Gadwal on September 21. Videos shared on social media show the farmers entering the canal.

Also Read Farmers enter Jurala canal, seek release of water for irrigation

Many of them were also detained by the police. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao showed solidarity with the protesting farmers and urged the government to release the water from the Jurala project.

The BRS alleged that the government ignored the farmers’ protests over water scarcity. As their crops were withering away, farmers reached the Jurala Project, broke the locks, lifted the left canal gates, and released the water themselves.