Telangana farmers plead with police to release water in Jangaon

The protest was held on the Janegam–Husnabad main road.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Man kneeling on the ground pleading with police officers in a crowd during a protest.
A farmer touches feet of policement in Jangaon

Hyderabad: A group of farmers in Telangana’s Jangaon district held a protest over the lack of water for irrigation on Sunday, October 11.

The protest was held on the Janegam–Husnabad main road. In a video shared online, they were seen pleading with police personnel, urging them to release the water. Some farmers begged the police officials by clinging to their feet.

They raised slogans like “Crops are drying up, please release water” and “We want justice”.

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The video also shows a policeman trying to calm the protestors down.

Similar protest

In a similar incident, a group of farmers entered the Jurala Canal in Gadwal on  September 21. Videos shared on social media show the farmers entering the canal.

Many of them were also detained by the police. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao showed solidarity with the protesting farmers and urged the government to release the water from the Jurala project.

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The BRS alleged that the government ignored the farmers’ protests over water scarcity. As their crops were withering away, farmers reached the Jurala Project, broke the locks, lifted the left canal gates, and released the water themselves.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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