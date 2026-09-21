Farmers enter Jurala canal, seek release of water for irrigation

BRS working president KT Rama Rao showed solidarity with the protesting farmers and urged the government to release the water from the Jurala project.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Farmers enter Jurala Canal in Gadwal
Farmers enter Jurala Canal in Gadwal.

Hyderabad: A group of farmers entered the Jurala Canal in Gadwal on Monday, September 21, seeking release of water for crop irrigation.

Videos shared on social media show the farmers entering the canal. Many of them were also detained by the police. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao showed solidarity with the protesting farmers and urged the government to release the water from the Jurala project.

The farmers have been demanding the release of water since September 19. On Sunday, agitated farmers lifted the gates of the Jurala Project.

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Subhan Bakery

The BRS alleged that the government ignored the farmers’ protests over water scarcity. As their crops were withering away, farmers reached the Jurala Project, broke the locks, lifted the left canal gates, and released the water themselves.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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