Farmers enter Jurala canal, seek release of water for irrigation

Hyderabad: A group of farmers entered the Jurala Canal in Gadwal on Monday, September 21, seeking release of water for crop irrigation.

Videos shared on social media show the farmers entering the canal. Many of them were also detained by the police. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao showed solidarity with the protesting farmers and urged the government to release the water from the Jurala project.

A group of farmers entered the Jurala Canal in Gadwal on Monday, September, 21, seeking release of water for crop irrigation.



Videos shared on social media showed the farmers entering the canal. Many of them were also detained by the police. Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working… pic.twitter.com/yoL0egDNNX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 21, 2026

The farmers have been demanding the release of water since September 19. On Sunday, agitated farmers lifted the gates of the Jurala Project.

Also Read Farmers lift Jurala project gates for water supply in Gadwal

The BRS alleged that the government ignored the farmers’ protests over water scarcity. As their crops were withering away, farmers reached the Jurala Project, broke the locks, lifted the left canal gates, and released the water themselves.