Telangana: Farmers to receive Rythu Bandhu disbursement from Jun 26

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that the transfer of Rythu Bandhu funds to farmers for this kharif season is to begin on June 26.

Rythu Bandhu scheme is a farmer investment scheme launched in Telangana wherein the government gives farmers an incentive of Rs 5000 for each acre of land as an investment for the crop.

Following the decision, KCR directed finance minister T Harish Rao and additional chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to ensure the deposition of funds to the bank accounts of the farmers.

Also Read Rythu Bandhu extended to podu land farmers, Telangana govt announces

Talking about the Podu lands patta issuance in the state, KCR said, “Once the land titles were distributed to the Podu land farmers, they would also be considered for the Rythu Bandhu assistance.”

The CM further instructed the officials concerned to take measures to ensure Rythu Bandhu disbursal to the farmers who were issued land titles.

In the Yasangi season 2022-23, a total of 70.54 lakh farmers received Rythu Bandhu assistance in December and January.

However, the list of beneficiaries is expected to increase in the 11th crop season.

The state government has so far spent Rs 65,559.28 crore on the implementation of Rythu Bandhu while a budgetary allocation of Rs 15,075 crore in the current year has been made by the state government for the implementation of the scheme.