Telangana: Farmhouse party in Moinabad raided; 10 held

Hyderabad: Police apprehended six men and four women dancers for allegedly participating in a mujra dance party at a farmhouse in Moinabad.

The individuals reportedly brought three women from Delhi to participate in the dance party. According to the police, the women were allegedly seen performing obscene dances for the audience present at the Moinabad farmhouse.

The Moinabad police reportedly removed the women from the farmhouse and sent them to a rehabilitation centre.

Also Read Hyderabad: Police nab 168 individuals for drunk driving

Upon receiving information, the police reached the location and detained all the individuals involved in the illegal gathering.

A case has been booked against ten of the attendees and also against the farmhouse management.

The authorities in Telangana have been tightening their grip on parties at farmhouses without permits to prevent illegal activities, including drug abuse.