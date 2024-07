Hyderabad: Police nab 168 individuals for drunk driving

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police apprehended 168 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sunday, July 7.

Among them were 134 bikers, 14 auto drivers, 19 four-wheeler drivers, and 1 heavy vehicle driver. Notably, 26 offenders had Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

Earlier, on Saturday night, July 27, the Cyberabad police conducted a large-scale drive, apprehending 262 commuters for drunk driving. This included 191 two-wheeler drivers, 11 three-wheeler drivers, 56 four-wheeler drivers, and 4 heavy vehicle drivers.

During a similar drive on the night of June 22, Cyberabad Traffic Police apprehended over 385 people for drunk driving. Those apprehended included 292 bike riders, 80 four-wheeler drivers, 11 three-wheeler drivers, and two heavy vehicle drivers.