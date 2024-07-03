Hyderabad: Driver runs away with breath analyser machine; arrested

Hyderabad: One person was arrested here on Wednesday for snatching the breath analyser equipment during a drunk and drive test conducted by the police.

The accused – Kothaplli Sravan Kumar, 27, is a car driver by profession.

The Bowenpally traffic police was conducting drunk and drive checking in the early hours of June 27 at Pulla Reddy Building when they stopped the car of the accused.

Police asked Sravan Kumar to blow into the breath analyser equipment. However, he pushed the official away and drove off with the machine.

Sravan Kumar was finally arrested by the police. The car was also seized. A case was registered in Cr no 409/2024 U/s 353, 356, 379 IPC at PS Bowenpally.