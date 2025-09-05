Telangana: Female farmers fight in Mahabubabad over urea shortage

Hyderabad: As the urea shortage in Telangana deepens, two female farmers were seen fighting in Mahabubabad district on Friday, September 5.

The video of the altercation between the two farmers has gone viral. The women were seen fighting outside the Agros Rythu Seva Kendra at Vivekananda Center where farmers lined up outside for purchasing urea.

Two women were seen pulling each other by the hair. Farmers in Telangana have been protesting over urea shortage for the past few days. On September 4, farmers in Siddipet protested outside the Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s camp office over urea shortage in Telangana.

Telangana is witnessing large-scale protests from frantic farmers over the urea shortage. Many are seen standing in front of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in long queues for hours.

The video of the altercation between the two farmers has gone viral. The women were seen fighting outside the Agros Rythu Seva Kendra at Vivekananda…

On August 29, farmers held a sit-in protest in Siddipet district’s Gajwel, raising “CM Down Down” slogans. While in Medak, farmers placed footwear and stones in a queue while waiting for the centre to open.

The following day, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) held a protest at the Gunpark in Hyderabad over the same. MLAs T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao (KTR) participated in the protest, raising slogans like, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Kavalyya Urea (Ganpati Bappa Morya we want Urea)” against the government.

Telangana agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao ensured that the state is set to receive 49,275 tonnes of urea from the Centre. The fresh consignment will be allocated to districts where the demand for fertiliser is the highest.

Additional 2.38 L tonnes requested from Centre



Thummala also requested an additional 2.38 lakh (238,000) tonnes of urea from Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda. This request supplemented 1.5 lakh (150,000) tonnes of urea already approved for Telangana for September.

The state government hopes that the Centre will approve the extra allocation to provide a steady supply of fertiliser during peak agricultural season. During a review meeting on August 29, minister Thummala stated that 21,325 tonnes of urea are expected to arrive within the next two days and another 27,950 tonnes in the first week of September.