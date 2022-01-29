Telangana: Fever survey finds 2.7 lakh people with Covid symptoms

Hyderabad: Senior health officials said on January 28 that the door-to-door fever surveys and special fever outpatient services at all government healthcare facilities in Telangana, which started on January 21, have bolstered efforts to ensure patients with COVID-19 symptoms receive timely appropriate care and treatment during the Omicron-driven third wave.

Telangana fever Survey reach

During the door-to-door survey, the health and other government department officials have visited over 77 lakh houses, identifying a total of 2,71,756 people with COVID-19 symptoms. The people with symptoms were given special medical kits and were advised to isolate themselves.

Special fever outpatient services at government healthcare centers

The health authorities have performed over 5 lakh consultations and offered treatment to over 75,000 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms as part of the fever outpatient services that are being conducted by government healthcare centres across Telangana.

How fever survey helped combat and contain the Omicron spread?

The fever and door-to-door survey helped authorities to swiftly identify persons with symptoms, give them specific treatment kits, and isolate them in their homes without waiting for RT-PCR or rapid antigen tests to confirm Covid-19 presence.

According to top public health professionals, this approach also aids in the identification of a huge number of persons suffering from non-Covid fevers and other mild ailments, allowing for prompt treatment.

Frontline warriors during Telangana fever survey

A total of 21,150 state health department field workers, primarily accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs), are leading the door-to-door fever surveys, as well as conducting regular follow-ups to track the health status of people with symptoms and determine whether they need to be admitted to a higher healthcare facility.

Government departments involved in fever survey

To ensure the success of the fever outpatient services and door-to-door fever surveys, health minister Harish Rao, municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao, and minister for panchayat raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, recently held a coordination meeting to ensure that officials and field-level workers from all three departments were involved in the initiative.