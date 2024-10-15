Telangana: Finance Dept sanctions 33 posts in real estate appellate tribunal

Directs MA&UD department to obtain the concurrence of the finance department before initiating measures to fill-up the sanctioned posts

Updated: 15th October 2024 9:42 pm IST
State government proposes sanction of 33 posts in various categories for Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: State government has proposed the sanction of 33 posts in various categories for Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal in Hyderabad.

In its order that passed on Tuesday, October 15, the finance (HRM-II) department has directed the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department to obtain the concurrence of the finance department before initiating measures to fill-up the posts sanctioned in the government order, wherever the service rules prescribed direct recruitment.

The proposed posts for recruitment included personal secretaries, legal executives, junior assistants, junior and senior stenos, junior assistants, senior assistants, deputy registrar (judicial department), administrative officer, finance officer, assistant accounts officer, deputy director (technical, IT manager, superintendent, record keeper, librarian and more.

