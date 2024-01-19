Telangana finance minister orders probe into land distribution since 2014

Hyderabad: The Finance Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka, has asked top officials to make a list of land given out since 2014. This came up during a meeting to check the budget for the revenue department.

The minister wants a detailed report on land taken back by the previous BRS government in the last 10 years, why they took it back, and how much is left.

He also wants to find ways to keep the promises without causing trouble for the people. The officials will also look into lands given on rent to companies and check if they’ve set up their businesses.

In another meeting about housing, officials told the minister that the Central government had stopped giving money for building double-bedroom houses. In GHMC limits, only 67,000 houses were built out of the planned two lakh houses.

The minister also discussed money for farm-related schemes like Rythu Bima and Rythu Bandhu, along with paddy procurement.