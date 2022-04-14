Telangana: Fire accidents come down in state between 2021-20

Hyderabad: The total number of fires in Telangana came down significantly in 2021 when compared to the previous year. According to government data, 7,899 fire incidents took place in 2020, while 7,149 cases were reported in 2021 in the state.

According to data from the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services (TSDRFS) department, 25 lives were lost and 59 lives were saved in 2020 in the reported incidents, while 26 people died and 30 others saved in 2021 in fire accidents.

The fire accidents also caused a staggering Rs 2,309 crore loss in property damage in 2020, and a loss of Rs 1,991 crore in 2021. The highest number of cases in both years (6941 incidents) took place because of carelessness smoking.

The data from the fire services department showed that three serious and major fires occurred on September 17 this year, including one at the at Swal Corporation Limited in Ranga Reddy district, wherein a lot of property was lost in a mishap.

The department, in a press release, said that it has conducted several public awareness programs to sensitise citizens on fire prevention and safety.

One of the world’s most devastating fire and explosion took place on the warship ‘SS Fort Stikine’ of the Royal Navy, Great Britain, which was carrying a mixed cargo of cotton bales, gold, and ammunition, including 1400 tonnes of explosives. It caught fire while berthed at the Victoria Dock Bombay port on April 14, 1944. The

Then government of India decided to observe April 14 as Fire Service da. To celebrate that and create awareness among locals, the Telangana fire services department will it also taking up an awareness programmes for a week from April 14 to April 20.