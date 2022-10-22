Telangana: Fire department on high alert ahead of Deepawali

Hyderabad: In view of a safe and peaceful Deepawali, the leaves of all distress call officers working at the Fire Control Room have been canceled.

According to a release, Regional Fire Officer (RFO) V Papaiah said that the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Department are on high alert to meet any disaster.

“A plan of action recently and based on its deployment of fire tenders and firemen are done. Most distress calls are received from commercial areas of the city and it is categorized as high–risk zones. NTR Stadium, Numaish Grounds, Parade Grounds, Siddiamber Bazar Road fall into high-risk zones. A few colonies and industrial clusters where previously fire mishaps were reported were also identified and smaller vehicles or motorcycles are deployed there,” he said.

Citing past experiences the RFO agreed there is a surge in complaints of fire mishaps usually between 6 pm and past midnight during the three days of Deepawali.

“Establishments, where combustible material is stored in large quantities are more prone to fire mishaps. Precautions have to be taken by the management on fire safety,” the RFO said.

The RFO also informed that meetings with other departments such as the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution (TSPDCL) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) were held to chalk out an action plan in case of major mishaps.

The RFO said that his department is well equipped with Mist Jeep, Mist Bullet, Bronto Sky Lift, Rescue Tender, Hazmat vehicle, Tender Snorkel, Multipurpose Tender for fighting all fires (industrial, chemical and electrical), Advanced Water Tender, Water Cum Foam Tender ( chemical fires, oil fires and transformer fires), Water Tender Basic Fire Tender (for basic general fires) and Back up water lorries.