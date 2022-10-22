Hyderabad: Man arrested for threatening paan shop owner with gun

Hyderabad: Police arrested a man for creating commotion in the Bibi Bazaar area in the Old City on Saturday after he threatened a pan shop owner with a gun for refusing to pay the money.

According to Mirchowk’s assistant commissioner of police G Prasad Kumar, the accused – Mohammed Wajeeduddin alias Wajeed – a resident of Amannagar, Tallabkatta, went to Sabeel pan shop at around 7 in the evening and asked the owner Mohammed Fahad Khan for three cigarettes.

“Wajeeduddin took three cigarettes from the pan shop and paid Rs 10 to Fahaad, who on noticing it demanded Wajeeduddin pay the remaining amount to him. An argument happened between Fahaad and Wajeeduddin and during it, the accused person took out an air gun and threatened the shop owner,” the police official said.

There was panic but the police took the situation under control. With the help of CCTV cameras, Wajeeduddin was identified. Within a few hours, the accused was tracked down. Police also seized his air gun.

“Wajeeduddin is previously involved in property offences in Tappachabutra, Rajendranagar, Rein Bazaar and RGI Airport police station limits,” the police official said.

A similar incident took place on Friday when the Bahadurpura police arrested one person who threatened people at a fuel station after an argument over payment of Rs 500. The man identified as Yousuf used a dummy pistol after his friend Iftekhar created a ruckus and did not pay the amount.

