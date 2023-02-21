Telangana fire department prepares for summer blazes

Hyderabad: The Telangana fire department is getting to fight the summer blazes and equipping itself to tackle disasters of any magnitude.

Fire officials said they are prepared well to tackle the staff.

“Staff has been put on alert to handle any kind of fire mishaps. The vehicles have undergone annual maintenance checks and repairs,” said V Papaiah, Regional Fire Officer Telangana.

A significant rise in fire is recorded during the summer months from March to May in all the districts. There are 118 fire stations in the state and are well equipped in terms of vehicles, equipment and material like foam and water.

“New vehicles, latest firefighting equipment and protection gear is provided to the staff. Fresh recruitments of staff are made,” officials said.

Fires are reported in industries and warehouses where a lot of combustible material is stored. In the past one year, firefighting operations lasting more than 12 hours were witnessed.

The fire officials explain that many multi-storied buildings have a high fire load” —in the form of furniture, furnishings and other inflammable material. Firefighting equipment like fire extinguishers, heat detectors, fire hydrant pipeline and other equipment must be examined to avoid failure when they are required, officials suggest.

The officials also suggest mandatory checking of the electrical switch boards/ appliances in the buildings to prevent overheating and short circuits in the switch boards leading to fire.