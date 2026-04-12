Telangana fiscal deficit crosses Rs 77,000 crore, exceeds revised estimates

The deficit is 143 per cent of the budgeted estimate of Rs 54,000 crore.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th April 2026 9:11 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Telangana’s fiscal deficit at the end of February in the last financial year stood at over Rs 77,000 crore, compared to the revised estimates of Rs 56,000 crore, according to the latest figures released by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

The deficit is 143 per cent of the budgeted estimate of Rs 54,000 crore.

Total receipts up to February stood at Rs 2.32 lakh crore, compared to the revised estimates of Rs 2.82 lakh crore.

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State’s own revenues (tax and non-tax) stood at Rs 1.39 lakh crore against the revised estimates of Rs 2.04 lakh crore.

According to the RBI’s Indicative Calendar of Market Borrowings by State Governments, Telangana is expected to raise Rs 18,100 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th April 2026 9:11 pm IST

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