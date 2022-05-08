Telangana: Five decades later, justice served to Khammam farmers

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court ordered the state government to provide alternative land or compensation to the farmers of Khammam district, whose lands were submerged way back in 1965, within three months of receiving an order of its copy.

The farmers of Khammam district have waited for over five decades for this decision to happen. According to the report, a tank was built in 1965 in the Ganugupadu Village, Chandrugonda Mandal, Khammam district due to which the lands of many farmers were submerged.

The farmers were promised compensation in the form of allotment of alternative land. But the promise was not fulfilled to date.

Reports state that the tahsildar of Kothugudem conducted investigations and submitted a report to the then district collector. The farmers visited the offices of tahsildar, district collectors, and executive engineers all these years but nothing was done.

The petitioners, Medem Hanumanthu, and six others appeared before a panel of a single judge at the high court and appealed for justice. The judge found the government responsible and stated that the farmers have permission under Article 300-A of the Indian Constitution.

The division bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili said, “This court sees no cause to interfere with the single judge’s ruling, and the writ appeal is dismissed by granting the state three months to comply with the single judge’s order.”