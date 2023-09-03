Telangana: Five from Maharashtra held with 208 kg ganja

According to the Superintendent of Police (TSNAB SP), D Sunitha Reddy, the prime suspect Raju had procured a lorry in which he had created a small compartment to conceal the ganja packets.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TSNAB) arrested five persons involved in smuggling ganja on Saturday night. The police also seized 208 kg of ganja, a lorry and a car used for transportation of the contraband.

The arrested persons are identified as Raju Ambadas Shinde, 30, Balaji Arjun Kale, 24, Nikhil Nandakumar Ghawali, 27, Madhukar Arjun Kale, 18, and Sanjay Ravindra Chowhan, 25, all residents of Maharashtra. Another suspect, Hasan, who was sourcing the ganja through the gang, is absconding.

According to the Superintendent of Police (TSNAB), D Sunitha Reddy, the prime suspect, Raju, had procured a lorry in which he had created a small compartment to conceal the ganja packets. Raju then came in contact with the other accused and offered them Rs two lakh for transporting the ganja from Vizianagaram to Pune.

“Raju, Balaji and Nikhil took a car and were piloting the truck laden with ganja. The truck was stopped at Jadcherla town and the contraband was seized. All the five persons were taken into custody,” said Sunitha Reddy. “Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused.”

