Telangana: Five Hyderabadi teenagers drown in Siddipet

Published: 11th January 2025 4:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, five teenagers from Hyderabad drowned in the Konda Pochamma Dam in Siddipet district of Telangana on Saturday, January 11.

A group of seven boys from the city had gone for an outing in view of the Sankranti vacation at Konda Pochamma Dam on Saturday morning. As they were taking photographs, the teenagers entered the water.

Police investigations suggest that as they were taking photographs, the teenagers entered the water and one of them started drowning.

In a bid to save their friend, the other boys entered the rushing water. However, only two managed to come out safely.

The surviving teenagers immediately informed the local people who reached the spot and started rescue efforts with the help of professional swimmers. Siddipet superintendent of police Dr B Anuradha is currently supervising the rescue operations which are still underway.

The deceased have been identified as – Dhanush, Sahil, Jatin, Lohith and C Dhaneshwar.

Those who managed to swim across safely have been identified as – Mohd Ibrahim and Komari Mrigak. All of them are residents of Musheerabad in Hyderabad.

