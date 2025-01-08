Hyderabad: Two year old boy drowns in sump at Medchal, case filed

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, January 7, in Malakpet village, located under the jurisdiction of the Genome Valley police station in Medchal, where a two-year-old boy named Aryan Kumar drowned in a sump.

Aryan lived with his three siblings and parents, who were daily wage workers.

On that tragic afternoon, after returning home, Aryan’s parents opened the lid of the sump to wash their hands but forgot to close it afterwards.

Following lunch, they realized Aryan was missing and began searching for him. Unfortunately, they later discovered that he had fallen into the sump.

Despite being rushed to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead by the attending doctors.

The police have registered a case regarding this incident.

