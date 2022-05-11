Telangana: Five interstate drug peddlers slapped with PD Act

Hyderabad: Three people from Maharashtra, and two others from Rajasthan were detained under Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) for repeatedly transporting large quantities of ganja from Andhra Pradesh by Rachakonda police on May 10.

In the first incident, the now detained residents of Maharashtra were identified as Abhiman Kalyan Powar (49), Sanjay Namdev Chowgule (45), and Bharath Kolappa Yowle (37) who were arrested earlier for transporting ganja weighing 1740 kg between AP and Telangana.

In the other incident, two people from Rajasthan identified as Lumbaram (29), and Krishna Ram (26) were also detained for procuring and transporting ganja weighing 110 kg between the two states.

According to the police, the five people had started procuring Ganja from AOB (Andhra-Odisha Border) at a cheaper rate and transporting the same to Telangana and Maharastra as means of making quick money.

In a move to curb inflow of contraband into the city, Rachakonda’s Commissioner of police (CP) Mahesh Bhagwat invoked PD Act against the five, and detained them to central prison in Cherlapally.