Telangana: Five killed in road accident

Hyderabad: Five persons were killed and 21 others were injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when a truck hit a trolley auto near Hasanpalli Gate in Yellareddy mandal. Five persons, including the driver of the trolley auto, died on the spot.

The injured were shifted to government hospital at Banswada, where condition of some of them is stated to be critical.

The deceased and injured hail from Chialrgi village in Pitlam mandal of the same district and were returning to their village after attending ‘Dadha dina karma’ ritual of a relative in a neighbouring village.