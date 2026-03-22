Telangana: Five of a family injured in an accident in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: As many as five members of a family were injured in an accident while travelling from Hyderabad to Vikarabad district on Saturday, March 21.

The accident occurred near Rakancherla gate, in Pudur Mandal, when a speeding car hit the autorickshaw in which the family was travelling. The impact of the collision was so severe that the rickshaw was severely damaged, and the family members sustained grievous injuries.

Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Parigi Government Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the victims were identified as members of the same family from Farsapur Thanda in Kodangal mandal of Vikarabad district.

The family reportedly attended a wedding in Hyderabad and was returning to their native village when the accident occurred.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.