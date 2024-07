Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl died after a pen pierced her head in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The victim has been identified as Riyanshika, a UKG student. On July 1, she was writing while sitting on a cot when the child suddenly fell causing the pen in her hand to pierce her head.

Upon learning about the incident, her family members rushed her to a hospital, where she underwent surgery but suffered injuries.