Telangana: Five-year-old girl dies of suffocation after being trapped in car

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in Nalgonda, a five-year-old girl, who had gone out to play, reportedly died of suffocation in a car parked near her house on Tuesday, April 14.

The girl, identified as Sharanya, had gone out to play at around 11:30 am, but when she did not return, her family went out looking for her. Eventually, she was found unconscious inside the car near her house.

She was quickly shifted to Kamineni Hospital in Narketpally but was declared dead. Sharanya’s mother, Gayatri, registered a complaint with the police later in the day.

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“Sharanya entered the car through the front doors, which were unlocked. She then moved to the back seat of the car, but the doors on the rear end were locked, and she could not figure out how to get out. She was trapped for over two hours before her family found her. Had she been found earlier, she probably could have survived,” an official from Narketpally Police station told Siasat.com.

A case has been registered under Section 194 (suspicious death) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at the Narketpally Police Station, and Sharanya’s body has been sent for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.