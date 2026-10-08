Telangana flags 48 critical road corridors, 230 high-fatality spots

Hyderabad: Seven of Telangana’s districts are among the 100 most accident-prone in India, and police have now mapped 48 critical corridors, 230 high-fatality spots and 183 pedestrian danger zones across them.

The details emerged at a road safety review chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand, reported The Times of India. The meeting brought together the transport commissioner, representatives of the SaveLife Foundation, collectors of the seven districts and police commissioners from four commissionerates.

The seven districts are Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Sangareddy, Warangal, Jangaon and Hanumakonda. The plans, prepared by SaveLife Foundation from electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) data for 2024 and 2025, also flag 230 Priority-1 locations, where four or more people died, and 220 traffic violation spots.

Sangareddy has the most critical corridors, 14. Ranga Reddy has 98 Priority-1 locations, 99 traffic violation spots and 66 pedestrian accident-prone spots, the highest among the districts for which figures were released.

Anand told officials to prioritise these locations and tailor fixes to the specific causes of crashes. He also asked that accident data, including dangerous stretches, causes and the time of day crashes occur, be recorded on the Margadarshak portal and dashboard.

“Telangana records more than 7,000 road accident fatalities annually,” the DGP said, adding that the state ranks seventh in the country for road deaths. Nationally, 1.75 lakh people die on roads every year.

Outer Ring Road under scrutiny

Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) has been the focus of much of the recent concern. On May 1, six members of a family, including two children, died when their car rammed a lorry parked near ORR Exit 16 at Shamshabad. On Friday, July 17, two people were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit a parked truck near Keesara. Hyderabad Police have separately identified 80 critical accident-prone spots along the ORR. Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) is appointing a safety consultant to audit the 158-km expressway.

Cyberabad Police are now introducing a single-camera Multi-Violation Detection System on the ORR. Commissioner M Ramesh reviewed it on Friday, September 18, at the HGCL control room.

Flyovers have not been spared. Two people died on Friday, June 26, when a scooter travelling on the wrong side of the AMB flyover in Gachibowli collided head-on with a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Road safety bureau and other steps

Siasat.com reported in May that the state government was setting up a Traffic Management and Road Safety Bureau. Anand said then that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had asked for strict speed control and adherence to safety standards after a string of ORR accidents.

Official figures show some improvement. Then DGP B Shivadhar Reddy had said that road deaths in the first three months of this year fell 16 per cent from the same period in 2025, from 2,102 to 1,770. He had put the state’s average at about 20 deaths a day.

On national highways, the Union Road Transport Ministry told the Lok Sabha that Telangana has 347 “black corridors”, continuous stretches meeting set criteria for fatal and grievous-injury accidents. The ministry identified them using an IIT Kanpur tool based on e-DAR data for 2023 to 2025, a different method from the one behind the 48 corridors.

In Warangal, Police Commissioner N Shwetha inspected more than 10 black spots on National Highway 163 on Thursday, July 23, and directed better lighting at junctions and median openings, along with more warning signs.