Telangana flavours shine as Hyderabad duo finish top 3 in MasterChef India

Hyderabad: The grand finale of MasterChef India Season 9 concluded on March 6 with an exciting finish as family pairs competed for the title. Brothers Ajinkya Gandhe and Vikram Gandhe from Nagpur emerged as the winners, taking home the trophy, Rs. 20 lakh cash prize, and the first-ever Golden Chef Coat awarded to a duo.

Sisters Anju Pradhan and Manju Ojha from Odisha finished as the first runners-up. Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s mother-daughter pair Chandana Rachakonda and Sai Sri Rachakonda secured the second runners-up position, winning praise for presenting authentic Telangana cuisine on the national stage.

Hyderabad mother-daughter duo wins hearts

Chandana and Sai Sri Rachakonda became one of the most loved contestants of the season. The duo impressed judges with their teamwork, discipline, and creative cooking style rooted in Telangana flavours.

Their family-run restaurant Ellipaya Karam also gained national attention during the show. The restaurant focuses on authentic Telangana dishes and traditional spice blends, which the pair proudly showcased throughout the competition.

The duo reportedly received around Rs. 5 lakh as prize money along with nationwide recognition for their recipes and culinary skills.

Who is Chandana Rachakonda?

Chandana Rachakonda played a key role in the team’s success with her professional cooking experience. She is a restaurateur and a pioneer in natural farming, and is known as one of the first women from Nagpur to practice organic farming.

Her experience in running catering services such as Siri Caters helped her maintain strong kitchen discipline during intense challenges. Judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur often praised her ability to recreate complex recipes and traditional spice combinations.

Who is Sai Sri Rachakonda?

Sai Sri Rachakonda, a 23-year-old engineering graduate, represents the new generation of chefs. She grew up helping in her family’s catering business and later co-founded the Ellipaya Karam restaurant in Hyderabad.

Sai Sri had earlier finished sixth in MasterChef India Telugu Season 1, becoming the first contestant to participate in both regional and national versions of the show. Her innovative dishes, including a Desi Moussaka inspired by Telangana flavours, received high praise from the judges.

Season 9 of MasterChef India introduced a new “Jodi” format where family pairs competed together. The show featured the reunion of judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur, with legendary chef Sanjeev Kapoor appearing as a special guest in the finale.

With strong regional cooking styles and emotional family bonds, the season delivered memorable moments. While the Gandhe brothers lifted the trophy, the journey of Chandana and Sai Sri brought national recognition to Telangana cuisine and their Hyderabad restaurant.