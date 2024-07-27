Telangana: Godavari level reaches 53.6 ft at Bhadrachalam, 3rd warning issued

Hyderabad: The third flood alert has been sounded in Bhadrachalam, as the Godavari water levels reached 53.6 feet by 5 pm on Saturday, July 27. Around a hundred families living in the submergence areas have been shifted to temporary rehabilitation shelters.

Transportation between Bhadrachalam and Cherla, Kukanuru, Chinturu and Velerupadu mandals has been totally cut-off.

In the seven mandals that were merged with Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation, have been under submergence for the past few days. The people living in those areas have been facing unseen difficulties in receiving essential commodities and supplies.

The officials of the central water commission (CWC) have predicted that due to the increased inflows coming into the Godavari River, the level of the water in Bhadrachalam could further rise.

Officials in Bhadrachalam town have been using motors to lift flood waters from the areas inundated with the backwaters of Godavari. On the other hand, officials have been placing sand bags on the bridge being newly-built at Kunavaram road, to prevent the Godavari waters from entering Bhadrachalam.

Officials have informed people to be alert, and have been shifting them to safe temporary shelters.

Agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who witnessed the flow of Godavari River at Bhadrachalam town, and instructed the officials to see that the flood waters didn’t enter the town.

He visited Imam Nagar in Yenukur mandal of Khammam district and instructed the officials to complete the link canal works of Sitarama Project by August 10.