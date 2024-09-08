Telangana: Flood victims block Kishan Reddy’s car in Khammam, ask for relief

Hyderabad: A group of flood affected women in Khammam district on Sunday, September 8 blocked the convoy of Union minister for coals and mines G Kishan Reddy and sought relief.

#WATCH | Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and BJP MP Etala Rajender visit flood-affected Areas in Khammam district.



Reddy accompanied by Malkajgiri and Chevalla MPs Etala Rajendran and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy respectively was stopped by a group of women who complained they had not received any support from the state government yet. Reddy assured them that all help would be provided by the central government.

Later the BJP leaders distributed essential commodities to the flood-affected families. Inspecting flood-affected areas in Khammam, Reddy instructed authorities to set up temporary shelters for those who had lost homes due to heavy flooding.

“Today I visited 16th Division Damsalapuram of Khammam town in Telangana. I visited the areas inundated due to heavy floods and spoke to the flood victims there and inquired about flood prevention measures and rehabilitation programs. The victims informed that there is no proper cooperation from the government,” Reddy said in his X handle.